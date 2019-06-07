Full NCL programme anticipated tomorrow

ALL of the weekend’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League are expected to be played.

The Rugby Football League’s Competitions Officer Alan Smith confirmed, earlier this morning, that all matches are going ahead as scheduled.

The competition was hit last week by the inability of Askam to travel to Crosfields for their Division Two game.

Askam entertain West Bowling, who prevailed 72-0 in March in Bradford, tomorrow.

Other key clashes this weekend include the meeting of the Premier Division’s bottom two, Thornhill Trojans and Kells, and the tussle involving Division One promotion-chasers York Acorn and Featherstone Lions.

Fourth-placed Batley Boys, meanwhile, entertain leaders Hunslet Warriors in Division Three.

Fixtures

Friday 7 June 2019

DIVISION THREE

Woolston Rovers v Leigh East

Saturday 8 June 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield

Kells v Thornhill Trojans

Leigh Miners Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets

Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Pilkington Recs

Oulton Raiders v Milford

Saddleworth Rangers v Myton Warriors

Skirlaugh v Normanton Knights

Wigan St Patricks v Stanningley

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Askam v West Bowling

Barrow Island v Wigan St Judes

Beverley v Clock Face Miners

East Leeds v Ince Rose Bridge

Hull Dockers v Crosfields

Shaw Cross Sharks v Bradford Dudley Hill

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Hunslet Warriors

Drighlington v Hensingham

Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons

Heworth v Dewsbury Celtic

Oldham St Annes v Waterhead Warriors

Salford City Roosters v Millom