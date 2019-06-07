Full NCL programme anticipated tomorrow

ALL of the weekend’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League are expected to be played.
The Rugby Football League’s Competitions Officer Alan Smith confirmed, earlier this morning, that all matches are going ahead as scheduled.
The competition was hit last week by the inability of Askam to travel to Crosfields for their Division Two game.
Askam entertain West Bowling, who prevailed 72-0 in March in Bradford, tomorrow.
Other key clashes this weekend include the meeting of the Premier Division’s bottom two, Thornhill Trojans and Kells, and the tussle involving Division One promotion-chasers York Acorn and Featherstone Lions.
Fourth-placed Batley Boys, meanwhile, entertain leaders Hunslet Warriors in Division Three.
Fixtures
Friday 7 June 2019
DIVISION THREE
Woolston Rovers v Leigh East
Saturday 8 June 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield
Kells v Thornhill Trojans
Leigh Miners Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets
Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane
West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Pilkington Recs
Oulton Raiders v Milford
Saddleworth Rangers v Myton Warriors
Skirlaugh v Normanton Knights
Wigan St Patricks v Stanningley
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Askam v West Bowling
Barrow Island v Wigan St Judes
Beverley v Clock Face Miners
East Leeds v Ince Rose Bridge
Hull Dockers v Crosfields
Shaw Cross Sharks v Bradford Dudley Hill
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Hunslet Warriors
Drighlington v Hensingham
Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons
Heworth v Dewsbury Celtic
Oldham St Annes v Waterhead Warriors
Salford City Roosters v Millom