Furner insists Leeds not interested in Melbourne trio being offered to clubs

Leeds coach Dave Furner has distanced the Rhinos from a move for any of the three Melbourne Storm players being offered to Super League clubs – insisting that speculation they are interested in Sam Kasiano is ‘not right’.

In a bid to lower their salary cap, the Storm have contacted top-flight clubs in England stating that Kasiano, Cheyse Blair and Patrick Kaufusi are all available for transfer.

Leeds had inevitably been linked with a move for new signings after the departures of Josh Walters, Anthony Mullally and Jack Ormondroyd in recent weeks: but Furner has revealed he is content with what he has got for now.

“I’m happy with what we’ve got at the moment,” he said.

When asked about the Storm trio, Furner said: “One of the names we were linked to was Kasiano, but that’s simply not right. At this stage here, my focus is the team I’ve got here and I’m looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the group. For me, it’s been pleasing to see how the group is adapting to some changes to how we play.”

Furner is, however, waiting to see that outcome of Stevie Ward’s meeting with a specialist after conceding the forward may need an operation on the knee injury suffered against St Helens last Friday.

He said: “Stevie has gone to see a specialist. He’s definitely not playing this week – it’s just about how long after that. We’ll know later in the day on what sort of procedure it is, but I think at this stage it may need an operation. That’s no good for Stevie, because he’s been tremendous for us and he’s been playing in a middle unit that has been giving us go-forward. I just hope for Stevie that it all goes well.”

There is better news concerning fullback Jack Walker, however.

“I think he will play (on Friday against Wakefield),” Furner said. “If he trains on Wednesday it gives us a good insight as to how the injury is. At this stage, I’m expecting he will get through it.”