Furner pleased with Lolohea’s reaction to being dropped for Catalans trip

Leeds coach Dave Furner admits half-back Tui Lolohea was not happy about being dropped for the trip to Catalans last weekend – but admits he’s been pleased with the reaction of the Tongan international as he ponders a return for Thursday’s clash with Castleford.

Lolohea was left out by Furner as the Rhinos suffered another defeat, this time in the south of France to leave them bottom of Super League with just one win to their name all season.

Furner instead opted for utility player Liam Sutcliffe alongside Richie Myler – a partnership which may continue on Thursday – but irrespective of that, Furner insists he’s seen the reaction he wanted from Lolohea.

“It was the right decision for the team,” Furner said.

“Tui has been named in the (19-man) team and we will have a look at final preparations the day before the game.

“He’s reacted the way I wanted him to. That’s something behind closed doors. I know he’s not happy but I’m happy with his attitude.”

On Sutcliffe, who has spent the majority of this season playing in the second row, Furner added: “Liam has been very solid in the right back-row and I thought he handled the stand-off position quite well. He is solid. I will always make the decision what’s best for the team.”