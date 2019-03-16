Furner: There’ll be no white flag

Defiant David Furner insists Leeds will persevere after their dismal start to the season worsened on Friday.

The Rhinos suffered a sixth defeat in seven games as they were stunned by pre-season relegation favourites London.

Two late tries saw Leeds fall to an 18-16 defeat and leave them joint bottom, four points behind the Broncos.

Furner admitted he was angry following the game, but dismissed suggestions he was ‘shaken’ and ‘rattled’ post game.

“I’m not rattled. As I always do as a coach I’ll have a look at what was involved in there and the players need to know. Nice opinion.

“It’s a long season, there’s going to be no white flag. Let’s look at the players we’ve got and what they can do. For me, the way I feel at the moment, I’m not in a good mood. I wouldn’t say rattled, but I’m not in a good mood.

“We’re all hurting. As I said, I’m angry, though I don’t show it. But we have to be better.

“I’m not surprised about anything. I just look at what job needs to be done and what I need to do. I think it’s maybe a rebuild but we’ve contested against some of the best teams in Super League. Maybe a decision go our way or if we executed a little bit better, we’ve got more games.”