Garbutt and Hastings lead Albert Goldthorpe Medal race

Mitch Garbutt and Jackson Hastings lead the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after both securing three points in wins over Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Both players now have 10 points with Theo Fages a point behind after collecting the maximum of three points in St Helens’ 26-0 win over London Broncos.

Last week’s leader Liam Watts failed to gain any points in Castleford’s defeat to Warrington so slips to fourth place.

Meanwhile, last year’s winner Stefan Ratchford was presented with his Medal last week by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler. Ratchford won the award after Luke Gale’s three-year dominance of the award from 2015 to 2017.

Table

1= Mitch Garbutt – (Hull KR) – 10 (3)

1= Jackson Hastings – (Salford Red Devils) – 10 (3)

3 Theo Fages – (St Helens) – 9 (3)

4 Liam Watts – (Castleford Tigers) – 8

5 Daryl Clark – (Warrington Wolves) – 7 (3)

6= Paul McShane – (Castleford Tigers) – 6

6= James Roby – (St Helens) – 6

8= Marc Sneyd – (Hull FC) – 5 (1)

8= Sam Tomkins – (Catalans Dragons) – 5

8= Stefan Ratchford – (Warrington Wolves) – 5

Round 5 points

St Helens v London Broncos

3 points – Theo Fages (St Helens)

2 points – Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

1 point – Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull Kingston Rovers

3 points – Mitch Garbutt (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 points – Kyle Wood (Wakefield Trinity)

1 point – Weller Hauraki (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

3 points – Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants)

2 points – Aaron Murphy (Huddersfield Giants)

1 point – Gabe Hamlin (Wigan Warriors)

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

3 points – Sika Manu (Hull FC)

2 points – Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

1 point – Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

3 points – Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

2 points – Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warrington Wolves)

1 point – Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves)

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

3 points – Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)

2 points – Jake Bibby (Salford Red Devils)

1 point – Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)