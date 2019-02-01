Garry Lo does first interview since leaving Castleford

Former Castleford Tigers and Sheffield Eagles winger Garry Lo has conducted his first interview since leaving the Tigers, having moved to France to revive his career with AS Carcassonne.

The 25-year-old was stood down by the Tigers in April last year, after he ‘voluntarily assisted a police inquiry,’ but no further information was disclosed, as he had seemingly fallen off the rugby league radar.

His try-scoring exploits for Mark Aston’s Sheffield Eagles and his performances at the 2017 World Cup for Papua New Guinea had earned him a number of admirers and earned him the move to Castleford, before the police inquiry had scuppered any chances of breaking into Super League.

He made a solitary appearance for the Tigers, scoring on his Super League debut in a 28-12 loss to Wigan Warriors, before returning to Sheffield Eagles briefly last season where he scored 4 tries in 6 games, before he was stood down by the club. But, now, he looks to revive his career in France.

“It’s been an upsetting year for me this year, but I thank Carcassonne for giving me the opportunity again and I’m really excited to join this year,” he told Treize Mondial. “I’ve been training with the boys and it’s pretty cool, because the boys are all friendly and open. I’m looking forward to playing this weekend.

“Carcassonne is like family to me, all the people support me and are kind and nice and I’m really enjoying myself here at the club. For this season with the club I will give my very best to the team and hopefully finish on a good note by winning a trophy. I’m exciting to be part of the team here.”

Lo’s involvement in the French league next season will see him come up against a number of ex-Super League players. Former Wakefield Trinity halfback Pita Godinet is currently at Villeneuve, Ex-Catalans Dragons forward Louis Anderson is at Villeghailhenc-Aragon XIII, with brother and ex-Warrington and Salford star Vinnie. The pair will also take to the field alongside Patrick Ah Van, should his paperwork be successful.