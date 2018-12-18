Garry Schofield’s 2019 Championship predictions

He’s no stranger to causing ruptures with his Championship predictions, and League Express columnist Garry Schofield could certainly cause one or two more with season’s predictions of the 2019 season.

Last season’s table toppers Toronto Wolfpack remain in top spot, but there is a surprise inclusion in second place in the form of Leigh Centurions who, despite a pre-season disrupted by off-field problems, have got together a strong squad and lured former Featherstone coach John Duffy to the club.

Schofield tipped them to finish above recently relegated Widnes Vikings who, if his predictions are to be correct, will not be promoted to Super League next season and will remain in the second tier.

Making up the top four is Toulouse, who drop from 3rd last season, while Schoey predicted Halifax to miss out on the Qualifiers next season. But perhaps the biggest surprises come in the middle section of the table.

Recently promoted York City Knights are in at sixth above Featherstone Rovers, who Schoey sees having a tougher time than in 2018 after Duffy’s departure. Bradford Bulls are predicted to make up the top eight, while Schofield has Barrow Raiders to finish above Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles, who both finished in the top eight last season.

Dewsbury Rams, who finished 9th in the 2018 regular season, are tipped to finish 12th, while last season’s bottom two clubs in Swinton Lions and Rochdale Hornets will, in the eyes of Schoey, remain there in 2019.

