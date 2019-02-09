Gelling double guides Widnes to victory

STAN ROBIN’S hat-trick was in vain as a double by Anthony Gelling (pictured) helped Widnes win 36-24 at Toulouse Olympique.

It’s two wins from two Championship matches for new Vikings coach Kieron Purtill after the opening-day home victory over Halifax.

Widnes trailed by two points at the break, but scored 20 to the home side’s six in the second half in the South of France.

Liam Hood, Ted Chapelhow, Danny Craven and Ryan Ince also went over for Widnes, while Jack Owens kicked four conversions and two penalty goals.

Dean Parata also crossed for Toulouse, while Mark Kheirallah kicked four conversions from four.

Full report in Monday’s League Express.