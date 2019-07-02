George Burgess handed NINE-MATCH ban

England prop George Burgess has been handed a nine match ban after being found guilty of eye-gouging.

The South Sydney star was charged by the NRL following an incident in the Bunnies defeat to Wests Tigers last week. The incident involved former team-mate, Robbie Farah.

It means Burgess will miss the rest of the regular NRL season, after being handed the longest ban handed out in seven years.

Farah confirmed Burgess had apologised for the incident following the game.

“George apologised to me after the game and said it was an accident, which I don’t know,” Farah told the NRL.com

“But I accepted it anyway and moved on. That’s all I’ll say on the matter.”

It is the second time the 27-year-old has been found guilty of gouging in seven months, after receiving a four-match ban in November after an incident in England’s Test series win over New Zealand.