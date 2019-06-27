George Burgess in hot water after alleged eye-gouge

George Burgess could be set for a lengthy suspension after being put on report for an alleged eye gouge.

The incident took place in South Sydney Rabbitohs’ defeat to Wests Tigers on Thursday, with Burgess put on report following an incident involving Robbie Farah.

Something very wrong with the system when a disgraceful act like this from George Burgess doesn’t result in a send off. pic.twitter.com/kQc4hLUAMk— Russell Jackson (@rustycj) June 27, 2019

Footage of the alleged incident has seen the England forward come in for heavy criticism.

If found guilty, it will be the second time the prop has been charged for eye gouging in just eight months. In November of last year, he was banned for four matches following an incident in England’s second Test victory over New Zealand.

Burgess apologised following the incident last year, saying on Twitter: “I want to make it completely clear to everyone that it was never my intention to ever gauge (sic) anyone.

“It is not in my makeup as a rugby league player and never has been. I sincerely apologise to anyone who thinks bad of me after seeing the footage.

“I accept my punishment but I will never accept that I gauged a fellow players eye intentionally. I have too much respect for the players I play against and with.”