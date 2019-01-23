George Burgess knocks back Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs forward George Burgess has knocked back an offer from Paramatta Eels to remain with the Rabbitohs in 2019, the last year in his contract with the club, according to reports in Australia.

The England international, who was the subject of a multi-year bid from the Eels, informed Parramatta on Tuesday night that he had decided to stay with the Rabbitohs.

The Eels have plenty of space on their cap after the departure of Corey Norman to St George Illawarra Dragons and the decision not to extend Jarryd Hayne’s contract.

But with England coach Wayne Bennett taking control of the team this year, Burgess may have thought it best to stick with him and his two brothers, Tom and Sam, at Souths.

South Sydney’s general manager Shane Richardson told NRL.com that Burgess will be staying with the club in 2019.

“He will be with us in 2019 and Wayne has always indicated he wants him here,” Richardson said.