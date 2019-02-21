George Burgess opens up on Souths stay

England international forward George Burgess has opened up on his decision to stay with South Sydney over a lucrative move to Parramatta Eels saying it was a “heart over head” decision.

Burgess has played every single first-team game for South Sydney after moving to the club alongside his brothers, Sam, Luke and Tom.

The Eels came in with a $1.8 million three-year deal to attempt to prise Burgess away from Redfern but the prop decided to stay meaning Robert Jennings has now headed out the door to Wests Tigers, easing salary cap pressure on the Rabbitohs.

“It was a hard decision; it was a good offer from the Eels,” Burgess said.

“They’re a great club. I definitely think they’re a club that’s on the up. But ultimately, South Sydney is where my heart is and it’s a club that I’ve spent a lot of time at.

“I’ve played all my first-grade games here and to leave under those circumstances wasn’t ideal for me. The timing just wasn’t right and I decided to go with the heart rather than the head.

“You do get tough decisions in life but I’ve always thought you can’t do everything for money.

“There are times when you do as well, but this wasn’t one of those times. I just didn’t want to leave at the drop of a hat.

“It wasn’t the way I pictured to be leaving the club, that’s ultimately what made the decision.”