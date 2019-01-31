George Burgess reportedly makes Brisbane enquiry

England international forward George Burgess has reportedly approached former coach Anthony Siebold about joining Brisbane Broncos from current side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess’ reach out to the Broncos is in a bid to alleviate salary cap pressure on the Rabbitohs, according to Channel 7.

The Broncos will probably need to move out a big-name player in order to fit Burgess in under their salary cap making the signing unlikely.

Even more unlikely when you consider George’s twin brother Tom signed a new deal up to 2023 with the Bunnies only yesterday.

George is off contract at the end of the year and reportedly snubbed an approach by Parramatta Eels earlier in the offseason.