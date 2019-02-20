George Burgess to remain at South Sydney

South Sydney Rabbitohs star George Burgess will remain at South Sydney in 2019 despite reported interest from elsewhere in the NRL.

Parramatta Eels, who reportedly had a bid for the forward rebuffed earlier in pre-season, are said to have revived their interest in Burgess, prompting Souths to release a statement confirming Burgess’ commitment to the club.

“Neither George Burgess nor his management have requested a release from the remainder of his contract and George has indicated that he wants to play for the Rabbitohs in 2019,” a Rabbitohs statement said.

“Equally, the Rabbitohs are excited to see what George can produce on-field in 2019.”

Burgess has been with the club eight years and his twin brother Tom recently signed a new four-year deal with the club.