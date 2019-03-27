Ghana Rugby League appoint Head Coach

Ghana Rugby League has appointed Andy Gilvary as their national team head coach in preparation for the 2019 Middle East Africa Rugby League Championships, to be held in Nigeria from the 2-6th October.

Gilvary was part of the RLEF technical delegation that worked on establishing Ghana RL in 2012, delivering coaching and match official development courses. He has spent the last five years coaching Coogee Dolphins in the South Sydney competition.

“It is amazing to see how far the sport has come in such a short time,” Gilvary said on his appointment. “There is a flourishing university inter hall competition, and the start of a domestic league will make selection for the national team extremely competitive. The MEA Championship will be another exciting part of the international calendar.”

Along with team manager Jafaru Awudu Mustapha and assistant coaches Julius Amevor and Marshall Nortey, the RLFG staff will look to guide the players through a number of camps and training sessions prior to their departure for Nigeria.

Ghana RL president Nana Prempeh noted: “I am impressed by the ambition and energy demonstrated by Andy and I look forward to working with him and the group of players that I believe have what it takes to succeed on the international stage. Andy already has knowledge of Ghana and this will assist him better prepare for the MEA Championship.”

Ghana’s opening game will be against the hosts at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos (kick off 4pm local time).