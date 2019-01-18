GI confirms retirement plans

Greg Inglis, regarded as one of the best players in Rugby League history, has confirmed he will retire at the end of 2020.

The Australian, who turned 32 this week, will retire from representative rugby at the end of 2019 before bringing his NRL career to an end a year later.

Inglis has been a mainstay in the Queensland and Australia teams for over a decade, winning two World Cups and 10 State of Origin Series, while domestically he has won three Grand Finals during his time with Melbourne and South Sydney.

One of the game’s great try-scorers, Inglis is current 12th on the NRL’s all-time leading scorers chart, having amassed 149 tries heading into his final two years. He is also Queensland’s all-time leading try-scorer and is just four tries off equalling Australia’s all-time try-scoring record, which is currently held by the legendary Darryn Lockyer. He is joint-sixth for Australia appearances, only Lockyer, Cameron Smith, Mal Meninga, Petero Civoniceva and Brad Fittler have more caps for the Kangaroos.

“I feel like I have given everything I have to the game and it’s given me everything that I have in my life,” he said

“I’ve been fortunate to play with two fantastic clubs in the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm.

“If it wasn’t for the Storm I would not have had the chance to fulfil my life’s dream.

“At the Rabbitohs, and as I’ve grown older, I’ve become a leader, a captain and a mentor to the current and next generation of young Rabbitohs to wear this proud Red and Green jersey.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to represent my country, my state, and my people and those are memories that I will cherish forever.

“I grew up loving the sport of Rugby League, there is no other sport for me, and I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream.

“Therefore, 2020 will be my last season of NRL football. By announcing this now it means I can focus on the job at hand here at South Sydney over the next two years.

“It will also be my final year of rep footy in 2019, if I’m fortunate enough to be selected, and I will give everything I have to the Australian and Queensland jerseys as I have throughout my career.

“It’s time for myself to look forward and move onto my next chapter in life.”