Giants add Poching to backroom staff

Huddersfield Giants have appointed Willie Poching as an assistant coach to Simon Woolford.

Poching, a backrower in his playing days, joins the club after coaching in Super League for over 12 years at clubs including Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils.

“It’s a good opportunity locally for me to get back into Super League and work at Huddersfield,” said Poching.

“From the outside, it looks like a great time to join up under Simon’s new team.

“I’ll start officially tomorrow and getting to know the players, the staff and the club will be the first task and earn their respect and, of course, learn our patterns of play and work for Simon and Luke to implement them.”

Head coach Simon Woolford is delighted to add an extra assistant coach alongside Luke Robinson and Scott Grix.

“We have been looking around for some help for a few weeks now and Willie was keen to get back into the game after a short break and I think we’ll both be a good fit for each other,” said Woolford.

“He brings a lot of UK Super League experience to the table which will be valuable for us all here and is keen to get the boots back on and get onto the paddock which I always like to see.