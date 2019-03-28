Giants determined to rise

Huddersfield Giants forward Ollie Roberts says the Giants are determined to string together another huge winning streak to catapult them up to the top of Super League.

The Giants picked up their second win of the season on Friday as they overcame a depleted Hull Kingston Rovers side, a win that moved them off the bottom of the table.

Traditionally slow starters, Ireland international Roberts has stressed the Giants cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to fulfil their play-off aspirations.

Huddersfield were at the basement of Super League last year before a stunning 14-game winning streak saw them become unlikely play-off contenders.

But having now snapped a losing streak, Roberts has called on the Giants to rack the wins up as soon as possible.

“If we can do it now rather than the back end of the season it will fire us up the table and give us a platform to build on,” he said.

“We don’t want to be chasing those points at the end of the season again, we want to be halfway through and know where we stand. We know what we’re capable of but it’s piecing it all together.

“We’ve had a new halfback come in and that takes a bit of time when key individuals change in your time. We’ve had Broughy leave and Matt Frawley come in, but once that gels and we’re on the same page, we’ll be a team to stop.

“In the majority of games we’ve been there or thereabout but once things stop going right we lose our heads.

“We’ve got to control that because the more we do then the more games we’ll win. I think one of our strong points is defence, when we’re on our own line I feel as safe as houses, but you can’t defend all the time because you’re just knackered. But we will become a good team.”

Next up for Huddersfield is a trip to the capital to face London, who have proved a force to be reckoned with on their own patch after wins over Wakefield and Wigan.

“There isn’t a single team you can look at and say we know we’ll go and beat them,” he said.

“All the teams are good, London have come up and beaten top clubs, and rightly so. I take my hat off to them, they’ve done well, but we need to do a job on them.

“We know what we’re capable of and look at the squad we’ve got. We’re ready to rock and that starts by doing a job on London, having two wins on the spin under our belts and building from there.

“We’re going there to win. They’ve got a 3G pitch so we’ll probably do stuff on ours to get ready for that and for them.”