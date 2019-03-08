Giants get off the mark at Wigan

Huddersfield Giants secured their first victory of the season, winning 6-14 tonight at the DW Stadium at Wigan.

The Giants began the game far more impressively than in previous games, putting Wigan under incessant early pressure, winning three early goal-line drop-outs and scoring an early try by Kruise Leeming after a brilliant move downfield, with Lee Gaskell adding the goal.

But there was no more scoring in the first half.

The Warriors drew level in the second half when Escaré touched down a superb kick from Leuluai, with Hardaker adding the goal.

The Giants took the lead again when Lee Gaskell kicked a penalty after a foul by Taulima Tautai, for which he was sinbinned and Joe Wardle added another try, converted by Gaskell, to seal the victory.

Wigan: Hardaker, Manfredi, Hankinson, Gildart, Marshall, Williams, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Flower, Isa, Paisley, O’Loughlin, Subs: Bullock, Escare, Hamlin, Tautai.

Tries: Escaré Goals: Hardaker

Huddersfield: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Jake Wardle, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Ta’ai, Matagi, Joe Wardle, Mellor, Murphy; Subs: Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Matagi.

Tries: Leeming, Joe Wardle Goals: Gaskell 3

