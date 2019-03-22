Giants hammer Robins 42-8

Huddersfield Giants were far too strong for a weakened Hull Kingston Rovers at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight, turning a 20-2 half-time score line into a 42-8 victory

The injury-hit Giants had only been able to name 18 players before the game,while Shaun Lunt had been called up into the Hull KR squad for the first time this season and was selected on the bench. Mitch Garbutt was out with concussion, while a pectoral injury kept out Kane Linnett and Danny McGuire was also a late absentee.

Ryan Shaw opened the scoring with an early penalty for Hull KR, with Lee Gaskell replying for the Giants, who gradually took a hold on the game with tries from Kruise Leeming, Oliver Roberts and Darnell McIntosh for a 20-2 half-time lead.

In the second half Leeming scored his second, Jermaine McGillvary added two tries and Suaia Matagi added their final try, while Weller Hauraki scored the Robins’ only try.

Giants: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Innes Senior, Akuila Uate, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Matthew English, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Joe Wardle, Michael Lawrence; Subs: Ukuma Ta’ai, Oliver Roberts, Sam Hewitt, Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Tries: Leeming 2, Roberts, McIntosh, McGillvary 2, Matagi Goals: Gaskell 7

Robins: Craig Hall, Ryan Shaw, Jimmy Keinhorst, Junior Vaivai, Will Oakes, Josh Drinkwater, Chris Atkin, Mose Masoe, Tommy Lee, George Lawler, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Danny Addy; Subs: Adam Rooks, Harry Bardle, Shaun Lunt, Elliot Wallis

Tries: Hauraki Goals: Shaw 2

A full report, photos and analysis of this match will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.