Giants name only 18 men for Red Devils clash

Huddersfield Giants have named only 18 players for Friday’s night’s opening round game against Salford Red Devils.

Simon Woolford’s side are without the likes of Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe, and a number of players will be facing late tests in the captain’s run tomorrow (Thursday) to prove their fitness before he decides his starting 17.

New signing Akuila Uate is set for his debut after arriving from Manly Sea Eagles, while Matt Frawley is set for his first appearance for the Giants after joining from Canterbury Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils could hand debuts to Gil Dudson and Ken Sio in Friday’s first round fixture against Huddersfield.

The duo, who have joined the club from Widnes and Newcastle respectively, have been named in Salford’s 19-man squad, which also features Logan Tomkins as he continues to recover from injury.

Salford: Evalds, Welham, Sa’, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Hastings.

Huddersfield: McIntosh, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, English, Ikahihifo, Walne, I. Senior, Joe Wardle