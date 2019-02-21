Gigot refutes NRL reports

Tony Gigot has poured cold water on rumours that he is unsettled at Catalans Dragons.

Media speculation grew last week that he is about to quit Perpignan to join North Queensland Cowboys as a replacement for Ben Barba, with some suggestions that Gigot was unhappy with losing the Dragons’ fullback role to new signing Sam Tomkins.

But Gigot told League Express: “I can’t control what stories are going around but all I can say is that I’m really happy here at the moment.”

The 28-year-old French international is in the second season of his current two-year-deal at Stade Gilbert Brutus and he believes this has stimulated the rumours.

He said: “It always happens when you’re at this stage of a contract, coming towards the end of a deal. All I can say is that I am fully focused on this season with the Dragons and trying my best to help to win some more trophies.”

Gigot wears the number one shirt for the Dragons but has started games at stand-off since Tomkins arrived. However, the Frenchman isn’t too concerned about the switch.

“A fullback or stand-off is a pretty similar role in the team so I’m happy in either position,” he said.

“Steve McNamara has told us to play with liberty, we are free to go where we want. Obviously we have to respect the game plan but he told me I can go left, Sam can go right, or switch it during a game, which is pretty good for a player. That’s why I’m happy at five-eighth.

“The roles are very similar so it’s not too important. The only thing that matters is that we play our best to bring more trophies here to the club.”

Like many pundits, Gigot believes the Dragons can compete at the top table this season. “Why not?” he said.

“We showed what we could do at the end of last season and we have made some signings since then.

“We started with a really tough game at Castleford and then a good win against Huddersfield. But we have brought in some new players and it will take some time to come together.”

Gigot described winning the Challenge Cup and Lance Todd Trophy at Wembley last season as the highlights of his career and added: “Winning the Cup has been a real boost for this club. You could see the excitement among the supporters for our first home game of the season against Huddersfield last week, the atmosphere was fantastic.

“It is good that we started at home with a win to get the fans behind us and it’s up to us to keep on winning, starting at Wakefield on Thursday.”