Glenn to remain in Brisbane

Brisbane Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold has insisted that veteran forward Alex Glenn will remain with the Broncos in 2019 after a report surfaced the club were offering him around.

The second-row forward has played 240 games for Brisbane, coming through the club’s u20s but is out of contract at the end of the season.

“If a club shops someone around or talks to players, it’s generally to do with the salary cap. I’m not sure what benefit we would get by doing that as Alex is off contract at the end of the year,” Seibold said.

“I wanted to make sure he understood where we are at. I said ‘Alex you wouldn’t be in the leadership group and a starting left-edge back-rower if we didn’t see you adding value to the place’. He understood that straight away.

“I wanted to shut that one down. He is a great professional and it’s never nice to hear that any club is shopping you around and that is certainly not the case. My understanding is there has been some interest in Alex but I don’t want him to go anywhere.”

But in terms of Glenn’s potential contract beyond this year, Seibold said that discussion is yet to take place.

“I’ve only been here for a short period of time so we haven’t had any recruitment and retention meetings since Christmas. That will happen in the next few weeks. We will have a look at where we are at. We have a number of young forwards who are coming off contract who we want to extend so we’ll have to have a look at that.

“Alex has played over 200 games, he has played a grand final and Test match football. We have four guys in our leadership group who have played a lot of football and representative football and had success. It’s important they are around the group as active role models with their actions and how they do things.”