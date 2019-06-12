Gold Coast talent offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been offered yet another NRL player after being alerted to the availability of Gold Coast Titans outside back Brenko Lee.

The 23-year-old is off-contract at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new contract with the Titans, having struggled for game time this season.

Regarded as one of the best up and coming backs Australia had to offer when he made his debut, Lee boasts a record of 20 tries in 49 NRL games during spells with Canberra, Canterbury and the Titans.

6ft ‘3 and over 16 stone, the Tonga international is known for his explosive carries out of yardage and ability to score tries.

He played in Gold Coast’s opening two games of the season, averaging 140 metres per game, but has not played since.

But having played over 50% of NRL games during the last two seasons, he will be able to obtain a visa to come to Super League should the opportunity arise.

Australian agents have been offering a number of players to Super League clubs over the last six weeks, although there has been little recruitment on the overseas front so far.

Ligi Sao is on his way to Hull FC from the New Zealand Warriors while Gareth Widdop has agreed to join Warrington as part of the NRL influx heading to Super League in 2020.