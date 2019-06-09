Golden Smith secures Broncos shock win over Saints

London Broncos shocked Super League with a stunning victory over St Helens.

Morgan Smith’s Golden Point drop-goal secured the basement side an incredible win over the runaway leaders of the competition to move level on points with Hull Kingston Rovers, and to within two points of Leeds.

The Broncos raced into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries through James Roby and Luke Thompson, but it was level at the break as Ryan Morgan, on loan at London from Saints, and James Cunningham, hit back.

Percival put Saints back ahead before Morgan haunted his employers again, and the Broncos were believing when captain Jay Pitts put them ahead of the first time.

But Regan Grace’s try three minutes from time, and Danny Richardson’s superb drop goal, sent the game to Golden Point.

But Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook’s knock-on put London in position, and Smith kicked the pivotal point to throw Super League’s relegation race wide open.

London Broncos: Walker; Dixon, Morgan, Kear, Williams; Abdull, Smith; Battye, Cunningham, Krasniqi, Pitts, Gee, Yates. Subs: Butler, Richards, Ioane, Fozard.

St Helens: Welsby; Swift, Naiqama, Percival, Grace; Lees, Roby, Thompson, Peyroux, Paulo, Knowles Subs: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Ashworth, Costello