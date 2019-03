Grant Millington has been suspended for two matches after being charged for repeated punching.

A flare-up in Castleford’s victory over Hull KR has resulted in the prop being handed a Grade C charge.

It means Millington, an ever-present so far this season, will miss the Tigers’ games against Warrington and Salford.

No other players have been banned this week, with Micky Paea receiving a zero match penalty despite being handed a Grade A raising knee in tackle charge.