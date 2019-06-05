Grant terminates Penrith contract after season-ending injury

Penrith prop Tim Grant has terminated his playing contract with the Panthers, effective immediately, after suffering a season-ending injury.

Grant will undergo surgery after sustaining a major pectoral tear during the Panthers’ win over Manly Sea Eagles.

While Grant, 31, says this decision isn’t a “retirement”, he will spend the next few months weighing up his options for the future.

“While it’s obviously disappointing for my time with Panthers to end in these circumstances, I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved at the club,” Grant said.

“I want to thank all the Panthers members and fans for their kindness and support over the years. I strongly believe in where this club is going and I don’t want to stand in the way of the next local junior getting his chance in the NRL.”