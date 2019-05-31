Grassroots Rugby League boosted with GRM SPORT partnership

Grassroots Rugby League is set to reach new audiences thanks to a new partnership between the RFL and Hull-based GRM SPORT.

Founded in 2017 be exiled Londoner Shawn Boatin, GRM SPORT is a multi-media online platform created to showcase grassroots sporting talent. GRM SPORT produces weekly ‘cinematic’ videos of community games, alongside regular podcasts featuring players from both the amateur and professional ranks. Now, with support from the RFL, GRM SPORT will be able to expand its coverage and enhance the profile of Rugby League’s community game.

Tom Brindle, RFL Head of Growth, said:

“We’ve been very impressed by the quality of the work produced by Shawn and the team at GRM Sport. They work with community clubs and players to showcase the very best of Rugby League, and the end results are outstanding. Our partnership will help strengthen and grow the game at grassroots.”

GRM SPORT’s Shawn Boatin adds:

“GRM SPORT allows me to combine my two greatest passions: Rugby League and film-making. I take great pride in showcasing the very fabric which holds each club together and the quality of rugby at grassroots level. This partnership between the RFL and GRM SPORT will shine a well-deserved spotlight on the community game.”

GRM SPORT’s YouTube channel was launched in 2018, and its mix of rugby and boxing videos have already attracted more than half a million views. Individual videos have received up to 60,000 views.