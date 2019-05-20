Greece triumph over Norway to qualify for World Cup final stages

A dominant first half, which saw them 32-0 ahead at the break, saw Greece qualify for the final stages of the 2021 World Cup European qualifiers, where they will face Scotland and Russia, with the top two sides advancing. They were also crowned European Championship C winners.

The gallant Norwegians, with centres Kristoffer Borsheim and Fredrik Nordtun outstanding, rallied in the second half at the New River Stadium, London, but had left themselves too much to do.

The spine of the Greek side proved too strong, with teenage South Sydney junior, hooker Peter Mamouzelos the star with four of their ten tries. “Coming over here has been a wonderful experience,” he said. “I’ve never been to Europe before. Going into camp in Greece with the team, I learned a lot about my culture and to come here and get the win was fantastic; it was a team effort. The whole family has got behind me, the support has been fantastic.”

Norway were rewarded for their perseverance, and had the consolation of winning the second half, when they spread the ball wide and released former athlete Diggs, who sprinted 60 metres for a score to delight their fans and numerous dignitaries.

GREECE 56 Norway 26 (half time 32-0)