Greenwood injury blow overshadows Rovers win

Hull Kingston Rovers are set for an extended spell without forward James Greenwood after he suffered a suspected ACL injury in their victory at Wakefield on Sunday.

Coach Tim Sheens refused to be drawn on whether the Robins, without a number of key players due to injuries, will dip into the loan market after losing Greenwood in the win at Trinity, with the forward hobbling off midway through their 10-6 win.

He said: “He has scans tomorrow to determine what it (the injury) is, but the medical staff are pretty good and they think they know what it is.

“It looks like an ACL.”

Sheens was delighted with his side’s effort, however, as they ended their recent run of losses with victory.

“No coach wouldn’t be happy with that effort,” he said.

“Losing Danny for ten minutes, and Woody with that injury meant we were down in numbers and down in size.

“So to stay with them, particularly in that second half, and come up with the winning try was a fantastic result.

“A win today was super, super important.”