Greg Bird confirms retirement at end of 2019

Catalans Dragons forward Greg Bird has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old will bring the curtain down on an incredible career that has seen him enjoy Challenge Cup, State of Origin and World Cup success.

He made his first-grade debut as a teenager at Cronulla and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Sharks before joining the Dragons for his first spell with the club in 2009.

During his time at Cronulla, he made his debut for both New South Wales and Australia, with his rep career continuing through to 2016. He made 17 appearances for the Kangaroos and was part of the squad that won the 2013 World Cup, while for New South Wales he made 18 appearances and was part of the side that won the 2014 State of Origin series.

After a long spell with Gold Coast Titans, Bird returned to Super League for a second spell with Catalans in 2017, signing a five-year deal that would see him play until the end of this season before moving into the club’s coaching staff.

In 2018, he was famously part of the historic Catalans side that won the Challenge Cup as Les Dracs became the first non-English club in the competition’s 121-year history.

Posting on Instagram, Bird said: “I’m happy and proud to say finally my time as a player will come to a conclusion at the end of this season.

“I’m honoured to have played the game I love as a job for 18 years and I’d like to thank @cronullasharks @gctitans and @dragonsofficiel for that chance.

“To all my team mates and coaches who have helped shape the person and player that I became through my career, thank you. Without your influence I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to reach the heights that I did and I’ve tried to pass on that knowledge the best I could over the years. I feel incredibly blessed to have shared the field with so many legends of our game.

“It’s such a strange feeling. Retirement wasn’t something I thought I’d consider while I was still comfortable in the way I was performing. I’m in no way finished in my aspirations for our current season and I have my goals firmly set on going out a winner with my Catalan Dragons brothers, but it’s clicked for me and the time is definitely right.”