Grix called into Giants’ 19-man squad

Huddersfield Giants Assistant Coach Scott Grix has been called into Head Coach Simon Woolford’s 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

The fullback has been training with the squad in the event of injuries and will be added to the squad and given the number 21.

“Initially we were looking for Grixy as a backup option for injuries later down the track however the reality is for one reason or another we need him in the 19 now,” said Woolford.

“We’ve obviously lost Jerry and Leroy from the starting backline meaning a bit of a shuffle and I just feel that Grixy’s vast experience will help us given who else we have still have doubts on ahead of the Salford game.

“Training today has been hit by the frozen pitches so we couldn’t run as many guys as we wanted to and I’m going to give a couple until tomorrow afternoon to prove their fitness for the game.”