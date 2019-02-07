Halifax coach Marshall aware of Super League interest in young stars

Richard Marshall has admitted he is aware of Super League interest in several of Halifax’s young players.

Fax have earned plenty of plaudits for their youth development programmes, with numerous members of their current first-team squad progressing from reserve grade.

11 players have moved to first-team since 2016, making a combined total of 221 first-grade appearances.

Among them are Chester Butler and Brandon Moore, who were both understood to be of Super League interest last year.

Marshall conceded that should the club’s rising talent continue to develop, they will eventually move on.

“That’s going to happen,” he said.

“If you’re developing your own players and they’re progressing then they are going to get looked at. Our young players have been looked at and are on the radar of Super League.

“They’ve all decided to stay and have another year in the Championship. If I’m doing my job they are going to outgrow Halifax and develop into Super League players. I’d love that to be with Halifax, and for their progression to take Halifax with them rather than go for nothing. But that’s life.

“I’d like us to be in a position to be full-time and get into Super League ourselves but it’s a long way to go until that.”

Marshall has ambitions to take Fax full-time eventually but admits without further investment, it isn’t realistic.

“It’s all about funds.

“It takes someone with a vision and money too. We’ve a fantastic board currently that have allowed us to strengthen the squad to what it is now, but without getting additional funds we wouldn’t be able to go full-time.”