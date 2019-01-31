Halifax confirm two dual-registration links

Castleford and Halifax have confirmed the continuation of their dual-registration partnership.

The clubs joined forces last year, with Halifax regularly featuring young Castleford forwards Will Maher and Brandon Douglas.

That will carry on in 2019, with Richard Marshall set to continue working with Daryl Powell on various fronts.

Meanwhile, Fax have also confirmed they will enter a dual-reg partnership with League 1 outfit, Hunslet.

Fax are one of few clubs to be running a reserve grade but have decided to also enter a dual-reg agreement to ensure game time for their young players.

“After some consideration about the development pathway here at Halifax we have chosen to enter a partnership with Hunslet,” Marshall said.

“Similar to the agreement we had with Newcastle in League 1 last year we look forward to seeing our players develop further at a strong League 1 team. Gary Thornton and I had some discussions about this and both parties felt that the two clubs could work together and grow a strong relationship.”

“We are still running our reserves along with a handful of clubs but with the uncertainty of fixtures and the lack of general interest in player development below the first-team level, we as a club felt it was important to enable players to play regularly… We are still fully committed to developing our own players and junior participation is paramount here at Halifax RLFC.”