Halifax offer support to former favourite Tangata during rehab

Halifax coach Richard Marshall says the club will support Adam Tangata through his rehabilitation after being made redundant by Widnes.

The prop forward suffered a serious injury in the Vikings’ defeat to Toronto and is expected to be on the sidelines for the next few months.

Tangata, who became a firm favourite on the terraces at The Shay following a four-year period with the club, joined the Vikings in search of an opportunity at full-time rugby.

Widnes’ troubles saw the Cook Island international lose his job on Thursday along with Krisnan Inu and Wellington Albert.

With the 27-year-old out of action and without a club, Marshall says Halifax will be willing to help him on his road to recovery.

“We’ll look after him,” he said.

“Once you’ve been part of the Fax family, you’re always part of the Fax family. Whether that’s as a player, coach or supporter.

“If we can support Adam in any way possible then we will do. We’ll welcome back Adam with open arms.

“I’ve not had that conversation with Adam yet but we will do. I’m sure the players would welcome us doing that for him, there’s no animosity from them towards him.”