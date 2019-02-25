Halifax spirit low – Marshall

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall admitted his side are feeling down following their heavy defeat to Featherstone.

Fax suffered their second defeat in four games and conceded over 40 points for the second time this season as they went down to their local rivals.

Marshall’s side have failed to impress so far this season, losing comfortably to both Widnes and Fev, while scraping past Batley last week.

And Marshall admitted they must get better, particularly with their discipline.

“It’s concerning because it’s a recurrent theme. For me as coach I want to coach a disciplined team that is well organised, well structured and can defend. We’ve seen glimpses of that this season but nowhere near enough. We’re a bit down at the moment but there’s only one way we can go and that’s up.

“We didn’t have any ball. We need to have a little more composure in good ball areas. It’s never about effort with Halifax, it’s about not being as smart as the opposition. But I thought physically we got out-muscled today.”

“Featherstone were white hot today. Our discipline needs to improve and defending our try-line, we just didn’t have enough ball. I thought first-half we were really good, we gave them an intercept, I think if we scored there we would be in a different position. I’m pretty down, the players are too, but we’ll get back.”