Halifax through to Challenge Cup semi-finals

HALIFAX are through to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup after edging a 20-16 derby win over Bradford at Odsal.

James Woodburn-Hall’s 74th-minute try, converted by Steve Tyrer, broke the hearts of Bradford, who had taken a 70th-minute lead through Matty Wildie.

Bradford went ahead after eight minutes through Rowan Milnes, who was forced off later in the first half with a suspected broken leg.

Halifax were down to twelve men after 15 minutes, when Adam Tangata was sin binned for a late hit on Jordan Lilley, who landed a 38th-minute penalty goal for a 6-0 half-time lead.

Halifax hit the front for the first time six minutes into the second half thanks to an eight-point try.

Tyrer was tackled in the air as he tried to ground from Scott Murrell’s kick, and he tagged on the penalty goal after kicking the conversion.

Jake Webster took advantage of a spill by Scott Grix to restore Bradford’s lead, and Lilley’s conversion made it 12-8.

The lead was back with Halifax when Grix (pictured) went in under the sticks after being played in by Quentin Laulu-Togagae, Tyrer adding the two.

Then came the late drama, with Wildie’s score followed by Woodburn-Hall’s clincher.

