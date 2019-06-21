Hankinson impresses as Wigan brush past Huddersfield

An 18-point haul from centre Chris Hankinson helped Wigan overcome Huddersfield in an ill-tempered 38-22 victory.

Both sides had a man sent to the sin-bin in the final minutes as Huddersfield’s Ukuma Ta’ai and Wigan’s Willie Isa were given their marching orders following a melee, but, the damage had already been done.

Wigan set their stall out early, racing into the lead courtesy of a Chris Hankinson try and goal before a converted Sam Hewitt try levelled the scores.

Sean O’Loughlin restored the Warriors’ six-point advantage with Liam Marshall extending this to 12 with a try on the half hour – all converted by Hankinson.

The home side needed to be the next on the scoresheet and they were through Matt Frawley – who seconds before had been the target of a crunching Tommy Leuluai tackle. Gaskell converted to bring the Giants back to within six at the break at 12-18.

But, a Joe Burgess try and Hankinson penalty stretched the visitors’ lead to 12 points once more before Leuluai and George Williams – sandwiched between another Hankinson penalty – got on the scoreboard to put Wigan up 38-12.

Louis Senior and Jordan Turner did manage to cross the whitewash to give some respectability to the scoreline, but Wigan were comfortable winners.

Huddersfield: Darnell McIntosh, Innes Senior, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Louis Senior, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Suaia Matagi, Oliver Roberts, Alex Mellor, Matty English; Subs: Kruise Leeming, Sam Hewitt, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ukuma Ta’ai

Tries: Hewitt, Frawley, L Senior, Turner Goals: Gaskell 3

Sinbin: Ta’ai

Wigan: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, George Williams, Tommy Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, Romain Navarrette, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: Morgan Smithies, Jarrod Sammut, Oliver Partington, Joe Greenwood

Tries: Hankinson, O’Loughlin, Marshall, Burgess, Leuluai, Williams Goals: Hankinson 7

Sinbin: Isa

