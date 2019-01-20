Hardaker’s back with a try

ZAK HARDAKER marked his return to Rugby League after a doping ban with a try and four goals as Wigan won 28-18 in their pre-season match at Salford.

Liam Farrell, Sam Powell, Tom Davies and Morgan Escare also crossed.

Ken Sio, Joey Lussick, Jake Bibby and Derrell Olpherts replied for the Red Devils.

James Clare scored twice as Castleford won 26-24 at Leeds in an entertaining Kallum Watkins testimonial match.

Michael Shenton, Junior Moors, Alex Foster and Paul McShane also went over, and although new signing Jordan Rankin was only able to add one conversion, it ended up being telling.

Leeds’ try-scorers were Watkins, Adam Cuthbertson, Harry Newman and Ash Handley, with two.

New signing Jake Mamo grabbed a hat-trick as Warrington proved too strong for Widnes, winning 38-12.

Meanwhile, Bradford beat Batley 14-12 to win the pre-season Yorkshire Cup tournament.

Sunday’s results: Batley 12 Bradford 14, Barrow 24 Whitehaven 8, Doncaster 6 London Broncos 64, Featherstone 18 Halifax 18, Leeds 24 Castleford 26, Oldham 24 Rochdale 8, Salford 18 Wigan 28, Swinton 26 North Wales Crusaders 0, Warrington 38 Widnes 12, Workington 50 Huddersfield 10.

Match reports and pictures in Monday’s League Express.