Hastings accolades continue

Jackson Hastings has received further accolades after being named the best overseas newcomer in the League Express Readers’ Poll.

The Salford halfback received 29.2% of the vote following his stunning impact on the Red Devils’ season.

The Aussie joined Ian Watson’s side in July and set the competition alight, first decimating Leeds before tearing teams apart in the Qualifiers.

Such was the level of his performances that the 22-year-old attracted interest from Wigan, only to turn down the Super League Champions to remain with Salford.

Hastings finished above the likes of Peter Mata’utia, Pauli Pauli and Bryson Goodwin to claim the crown.

Salford are looking to find a new halfback to provide competition for Hastings in 2019, but it appears unlikely it will be Morgan Smith.

The Red Devils have shown interest in the young Warrington playmaker, but talks have cooled in recent weeks.

Smith is free to leave Warrington and could yet leave the Wolves before the start of the season, but as it stands, it’s unlikely a move to Salford will materialise in the coming weeks.