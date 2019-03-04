Heartbroken Littler adamant Swinton will come good

Stuart Littler admitted he felt like he’d been robbed after watching Swinton fall to a late defeat at Halifax.

The Lions held a 16-6 lead heading into the final 15 minutes before Fax scored two late tries to ensure they weren’t on the receiving end of a shock.

It was a tough loss to take for Littler’s side, who remain winless despite performing superbly in narrow defeats against Fax and Toulouse, who both finished in the top four last season.

“I think the best team lost,” he said.

“They got us on the pip. It’s a hard one to take, it does feel like someone has stolen something out of our pockets.

“It’s heartbreaking. The boys have really stood up. I can’t wrap my boys enough. We’ll stay tight and it’ll come. If we stay tight and keep working hard the first one will come and the first one will lead to three and four, I’m certain of that.

“We’re not a bad time, I truly believe that. On our day we can compete with anyone in this league.”