Hills Hoists and Warriors postpone fixture

Tomorrow’s Southern Conference League East Division fixture between Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors is off.
The game has been postponed because of the involvement of players and coaches in Anzac Day.
Fixtures
Saturday 15 June 2019
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE
EAST DIVISION: Bedford Tigers v Hemel Stags; Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors -pp; Eastern Rhinos v Brixton Bulls; North Herts Crusaders v South London Silverbacks.
WEST DIVISION: Swindon St George v Torfaen Tigers; All Golds v Valley Cougars.