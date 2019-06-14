Hills Hoists and Warriors postpone fixture

Tomorrow’s Southern Conference League East Division fixture between Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors is off.

The game has been postponed because of the involvement of players and coaches in Anzac Day.

Fixtures

Saturday 15 June 2019

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

EAST DIVISION: Bedford Tigers v Hemel Stags; Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors -pp; Eastern Rhinos v Brixton Bulls; North Herts Crusaders v South London Silverbacks.

WEST DIVISION: Swindon St George v Torfaen Tigers; All Golds v Valley Cougars.