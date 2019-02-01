“It was always going to be a tough game, we knew that,” he said. “To come away with the win is very pleasing.

“I thought there were a lot of good performances across the park from our boys. Obviously, we started well and I thought we were unlucky to go in at 12-all at half-time.

“Wigan kept coming back at us. In the second half it was a great defensive effort, we really ramped it up. I thought we showed enough in attack and, in defence we were really strong. To only concede a barge over and an intercept, against a very good Wigan side was really pleasing.

“In the end, we came away with a good win. I thought Lachlan Coote was a very calming influence and he reads the game so well. To have Alex Walmsley back as well was fantastic to see. I thought we all worked really hard as a team and I think we are going to get better as our new guys gel more.”