St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has promised there is still much, much more to come from his side despite emerging victorious on the opening night of the 2019 season.

The Saints were 22-12 winners over reigning champions Wigan in a high-quality contest, watched on by over 16,500 people at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

However, Holbrook believes his side are going to take some time to reach their potential in 2019 yet.