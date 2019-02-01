St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has promised there is still much, much more to come from his side despite emerging victorious on the opening night of the 2019 season.
The Saints were 22-12 winners over reigning champions Wigan in a high-quality contest, watched on by over 16,500 people at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
However, Holbrook believes his side are going to take some time to reach their potential in 2019 yet.
“It was always going to be a tough game, we knew that,” he said. “To come away with the win is very pleasing.
“I thought there were a lot of good performances across the park from our boys. Obviously, we started well and I thought we were unlucky to go in at 12-all at half-time.
“Wigan kept coming back at us. In the second half it was a great defensive effort, we really ramped it up. I thought we showed enough in attack and, in defence we were really strong. To only concede a barge over and an intercept, against a very good Wigan side was really pleasing.
“In the end, we came away with a good win. I thought Lachlan Coote was a very calming influence and he reads the game so well. To have Alex Walmsley back as well was fantastic to see. I thought we all worked really hard as a team and I think we are going to get better as our new guys gel more.”