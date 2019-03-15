Holbrook refusing to look at the bigger picture following stunning Saints start

Justin Holbrook heralded Saints’ excellent start of the season after watching his side win their sixth straight game at Huddersfield.

St Helens eased to a 40-12 victory over the Giants, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half.

After storming to the summit of Super League last year, Saints’ season will ultimately be defined on their performances in the crunch games at the end of the year, especially given their inability to reach a final in 2018.

But Holbrook has been delighted with the way this team has attacked the early stages of the season once again.

“I’m really happy with our start,” he said,

“In particular with the new players we’ve got. Last year we flew out of the blocks with no personnel change. This year we were always going to build as the season went on, so I’m really happy with how we’ve started the season, that’s for sure.

“We can’t do anything about that until the end of the year. This is a new year and we’ve got to enjoy it. We’ll treat this season as it is and worry about that at the end of the year. There’s a long way to go before we get to those games. I’m really impressed with how the whole team is going about it, the level of performance they’re putting out is fantastic.”

Saints’ pivots once again shone through, with Lachlan Coote, in particular, catching the eye.

“The way Jonny (Lomax), Theo (Fages) and Cootey (Lachlan Coote) have kept us calm in attack has been fantastic,” Holbrook said.

“They’re in control of our team and it showed again tonight, The more Lachlan plays the better he’ll get with the combinations. He’s got a much bigger role in our team than he’s used to, he’s had five years playing with Johnathan Thurston where he’s played second or third fiddle, whereas here he’s got a lot more responsibility which he’s enjoying.”