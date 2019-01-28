Holbrook reveals who is likely to start in the halves against Wigan

Justin Holbrook has confirmed Theo Fages is “likely” to start ahead of Danny Richardson at the beginning of the season.

The French halfback played predominantly from the bench last year, with Richardson starting alongside Jonny Lomax.

But a role reversal looks set to take place in the season opener with Wigan, with Fages to start from the front.

Asked if Fages would start ahead of Danny, Holbrook said: “He’s likely to.

“Danny has had a disrupted pre-season with his groin. He’s over that now and he’s fine, but Theo has different strengths. He’s a more calming type of guy while Danny is a bit more electrifying. To start the year we will likely go for that more solid start with Theo.”

Meanwhile, Holbrook admitted players might be moved on as the season develops, but insists he has no plans to cut his squad at this stage.

Luke Douglas has joined Leigh on a month-long loan, with the Scotland international linked with an exit during the off-season.

Kyle Amor was also linked with a move away from the club but Holbrook said: “We’re really happy with our depth, it’s just going to be a matter of opportunities or not.

“I don’t want good players not playing, I don’t think that helps them or us. We’ll look at those options as the rounds roll in, as time goes if players aren’t getting an opportunity then they might have to go, but if they get that chance that’s great.”