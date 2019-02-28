Holmes returns to Rovers

Tom Holmes has rejoined Featherstone Rovers on loan from Super League side Huddersfield Giants.

The halfback will join his Giants teammate Daniel Smith at Featherstone, with whom he played 18 times in 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and getting some game time,” said Holmes.

“After all the work I’ve done in rehab, in the gym and now out on the field, I hope I can come back fitter, faster and having learned a lot about the game while I’ve been injured, be a better player.”

He added: “It’ll be good to be back down at Featherstone and see some familiar faces.

“Daniel Smith’s told me about the new lads and I’ve heard good reports on Ryan (Carr).

“Obviously Simon (Woolford) knows him well from back in Australia.

“Now I just want to get down there and back to enjoying my rugby.

“I really enjoyed my time at Featherstone and the fans were always good to me, even when I left.

“It will be good to walk out in front of them again.”

Holmes has not played since leaving Featherstone but has been cleared by the Giants medics to go back into full contact training.