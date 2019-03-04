Hood set for Leigh return

Leigh Centurions have re-signed hooker Liam Hood from Widnes.

TotalRL understands the former Leyther has agreed to re-join the Centurions with immediate effect after the Vikings confirmed his departure.

One of a handful of new signings at Widnes in the off-season, his departure will be an inevitable blow to Kieron Purtill’s side, with the 27-year-old one of the club’s top performers in the early stages of the season.

It’s understood Hood may be followed out of Widnes by other players as the Vikings look to secure their long-term future by reducing their wage bill after coming out of administration last week.

“For myself and my family, the last couple of years has been really, really tough,” he said.

“Things didn’t go perfectly last year, and the same has happened here in the last week or so.

“I’ve got to start thinking about my family, I have two young kids, and a job opportunity outside of rugby came up recently that I couldn’t turn down. I’ve got to think about putting my family first now after the year we’ve just been through.

“Despite the last week, I’ve absolutely loved my time at Widnes since I started here back in November. The whole place made me feel welcome as soon as I came through the door, from the staff, to the fans and finally the players. Everyone made me feel so welcome, and I’m gutted that it has ended like this.

“To see how the club and the town has come together in the last week shows what it means to people and why it was important that the club was saved.”

His arrival at Leigh will be a huge boost to coach John Duffy, with Hood widely regarded as one of the top performers in the competition.

He left Leigh at the end of last season following their own financial difficulties. He joined the club in 2016 and earned promoting to Super League with the Centurions before being a part of the side relegated a year later.