How London Broncos could line up for the start of the 2019 Super League season

In the build-up to the start of the new Super League season later this month, TotalRL is going to be taking a closer look at how every side in the top-flight could line up for their opening game of the season.

First up, we’re taking a look at the new boys in the division: London Broncos. Danny Ward has trusted in the majority of the squad that got promoted from the Championship to compete in Super League in 2019 – but has made one or two interesting signings to supplement his playing squad, too.

Jordan Abdull has joined from Hull FC, Ryan Morgan arrives on a season-long loan from St Helens, with Luke Yates also heading to the capital from NRL side Newcastle Knights. But do they all feature in the Broncos’ strongest potential 17 for the first weekend of the season, when they host Wakefield?

Here’s how we think the Broncos could line up for round one.

Fullback: Alex Walker

Wing: Rhys Williams

Centre: Elliot Kear

Centre: Ryan Morgan

Wing: Kieran Dixon

Stand-off: Jordan Abdull

Scrum-half: James Cunningham

Prop: Eddie Battye

Hooker: Eloi Pelissier

Prop: Greg Richards

Second row: Dan Hindmarsh

Second row: Jay Pitts

Loose-forward: Luke Yates

Bench: Morgan Smith

Bench: Mark Ioane

Bench: Nathan Mason

Bench: Sadiq Adebiyi

Anyone we’ve missed? Or any predictions for where the Broncos will finish in 2019? Let us know by tweeting us @LeagueExpress!