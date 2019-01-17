How London Broncos could line up for the start of the 2019 Super League season

In the build-up to the start of the new Super League season later this month, TotalRL is going to be taking a closer look at how every side in the top-flight could line up for their opening game of the season.
First up, we’re taking a look at the new boys in the division: London Broncos. Danny Ward has trusted in the majority of the squad that got promoted from the Championship to compete in Super League in 2019 – but has made one or two interesting signings to supplement his playing squad, too.
Jordan Abdull has joined from Hull FC, Ryan Morgan arrives on a season-long loan from St Helens, with Luke Yates also heading to the capital from NRL side Newcastle Knights. But do they all feature in the Broncos’ strongest potential 17 for the first weekend of the season, when they host Wakefield?
Here’s how we think the Broncos could line up for round one.
Fullback: Alex Walker
Wing: Rhys Williams
Centre: Elliot Kear
Centre: Ryan Morgan
Wing: Kieran Dixon
Stand-off: Jordan Abdull
Scrum-half: James Cunningham
Prop: Eddie Battye
Hooker: Eloi Pelissier
Prop: Greg Richards
Second row: Dan Hindmarsh
Second row: Jay Pitts
Loose-forward: Luke Yates
Bench: Morgan Smith
Bench: Mark Ioane
Bench: Nathan Mason
Bench: Sadiq Adebiyi
