How Salford Red Devils could line up for the start of the 2019 Super League season

In the build-up to the start of the new Super League season later this month, TotalRL is going to be taking a closer look at how every side in the top-flight could line up for their opening game of the season.
This time, our focus is on Ian Watson’s Salford Red Devils. In 2018, the Red Devils were forced to go through the Qualifiers to preserve their Super League status, but they did so in some style, finishing top of the eight-team mini-league thanks largely to the exploits of Jackson Hastings.
With Hastings on board again for 2019, hopes are high that the Red Devils could surprise a few sides this season. But how far can they go? Here’s how we think they could line up for their opening round fixture against Huddersfield next week.
Fullback: Niall Evalds
Wing: Ken Sio
Centre: Junior Sa’u
Centre: Kris Welham
Wing: Jake Bibby
Stand-off: Robert Lui
Scrum-half: Jackson Hastings
Prop: Lee Mossop
Hooker: Joey Lussick
Prop: George Griffin
Second row: Josh Jones
Second row: Mark Flanagan
Loose-forward: Tyrone McCarthy
Bench: Josh Wood
Bench: Ben Nakubuwai
Bench: Dan Murray
Bench: Greg Burke
Other squad members: Ed Chamberlain (injured), Adam Walker (suspended), Adam Lawton, Greg Johnson, Jansin Turgut, Derrell Olpherts, Logan Tomkins.
Anyone we’ve missed? Or any predictions for where the Broncos will finish in 2019? Let us know by tweeting us @LeagueExpress!