How Salford Red Devils could line up for the start of the 2019 Super League season

In the build-up to the start of the new Super League season later this month, TotalRL is going to be taking a closer look at how every side in the top-flight could line up for their opening game of the season.

This time, our focus is on Ian Watson’s Salford Red Devils. In 2018, the Red Devils were forced to go through the Qualifiers to preserve their Super League status, but they did so in some style, finishing top of the eight-team mini-league thanks largely to the exploits of Jackson Hastings.

With Hastings on board again for 2019, hopes are high that the Red Devils could surprise a few sides this season. But how far can they go? Here’s how we think they could line up for their opening round fixture against Huddersfield next week.

Fullback: Niall Evalds

Wing: Ken Sio

Centre: Junior Sa’u

Centre: Kris Welham

Wing: Jake Bibby

Stand-off: Robert Lui

Scrum-half: Jackson Hastings

Prop: Lee Mossop

Hooker: Joey Lussick

Prop: George Griffin

Second row: Josh Jones

Second row: Mark Flanagan

Loose-forward: Tyrone McCarthy

Bench: Josh Wood

Bench: Ben Nakubuwai

Bench: Dan Murray

Bench: Greg Burke

Other squad members: Ed Chamberlain (injured), Adam Walker (suspended), Adam Lawton, Greg Johnson, Jansin Turgut, Derrell Olpherts, Logan Tomkins.

