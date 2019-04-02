How they’re faring in the NCL

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 30 March 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 2 games – West Hull, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Hunslet Club Parkside and Egremont Rangers.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Pilkington Recs, the only unbeaten side in the section.

DIVISION TWO: 2 games – Dudley Hill, who ended West Bowling’s two-match winning run with their victory in Saturday’s Bradford `derby’. Counting the draw with Hull Dockers, the Hill haven’t lost in the last three outings.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Previously unbeaten Drighlington’s three-match winning sequence came to an end at Batley Boys who, with Dewsbury Celtic, now share a three-match winning sequence.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 2 games – Leigh Miners ended a three-match losing run with the win over Underbank who, with Lock Lane, now share the unwanted record with two successive defeats.

DIVISION ONE: 3 games – Dewsbury Moor and Myton Warriors.

DIVISION TWO: 2 games – Clock Face Miners brought a three-match sequence of defeats to an end with the success over Beverley. Askam now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – Salford City Roosters, who lost at fellow cellar-dwellers Millom.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 26 points (Leigh Miners Rangers 10 Lock Lane 36, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 42 points (Normanton Knights 46 Skirlaugh 4, 2 March)

DIVISION TWO: 72 points (West Bowling 72 Askam 0, 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 50 points (Hensingham 60, Salford City Roosters 10, 23 March)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 52 points (Egremont Rangers 30 Leigh Miners Rangers 22, 23 16 March)

DIVISION ONE: 72 points (Normanton 46 Oulton 26, on Saturday, eclipses Pilkington Recs 36 York Acorn 30 on 2 March)

DIVISION TWO: 76 points (Ince Rose Bridge’s 56-20 win over East Leeds at the weekend replaces West Bowling 72 Askam 0, on 2 March)

DIVISION THREE: 70 points (Hensingham 60 Salford City Roosters 10, 23 March)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, on Saturday, supplants Ince Rose Bridge 17 Beverley 4, on 16 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)